British rapper, Tion Wayne among others thrilled hundreds of fun seekers at the anticipated Beat FM 99.9 Christmas Concert held at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event which began at about 9p.m on Wednesday night, was attended by guests from different walks of life.

It was an evening of undiluted entertainment as foreign and Nigerian music stars delivered exciting performances.

The fun seekers were excited with first hand live performances from artistes such as the British acts, Junior Choi, Amaria BB and Tion Wayne ensuring.

Earlier, the concert was opened with singers including Lade, Guchi, Eltee Skills and Crayon thrilling the audience with their popular songs.

Nigerian acts, Lojay, Oxlade, L.A.X and Pheelz also added a lot of excitement to the Beat FM Christmas concert.

Some fun-seekers at the concert also shared their experiences at this year’s event.

Mrs Adeyinka Akilla, who came in company of her children, said the show was amazing, commending the organisers for a job well done.

Akilla said the concert was a moment to spend time with her family.

“I have been looking forward to this season. It is the only period I have a nice time with my family members and relations because of my busy work schedule.

Mr Taiwo Alalade, a funseeker, said he came to the concert to ease his emotional burdens.

“I’m just a regular person who comes to the Beat FM 99.9 concert to have fun and enjoy myself with my love ones,” he said.

Speaking, the station’s Programme Director, Mr Osi Dirisu said the concert had been organised over the years in appreciation of its teeming fans and ardent listeners.

“The concert is famed for parading an array of the best local and international stars and has earned a reputation as the most anticipated yuletide concert in Lagos,” he said.

NAN reports that the Beat FM Christmas concert returned this year after a break following the Covid-19 pandemic. (NAN)