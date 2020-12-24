From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to commemorate Christmas which marks the birth of Christ, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has enjoined Christians in Nigeria to pray and console families that lost loved ones due to COVID-19.

In addition to COVID-19, CAN requested for prayers for many lives that were also lost to activities of Boko Haram, kidnappings and other criminalities, raising the hopes of Nigerians that next year will be better.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in his Christmas message, challenged the Federal Government to rise competently and stop the menace of insecurity occasioned by the terrorists, killer herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers, also hoping that 2020 will be the last year of COVID-19 globally.

He said: “It’s painful that many people are mourning due to the demise of their loved ones as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, kidnappings and other criminalities.

“We should remember that Jesus was also born during the darkest time in Israel’s history. Israel was under the tyrannical rule of the Romans. Yet, the Angel announced the birth of Jesus as the glad tidings to the world.

“So, I urge those who are mourning to rejoice in hope that they too are still alive. I pray for the comfort of the Holy Spirit for all those who lost their loved ones for one reason or the other.”