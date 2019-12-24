Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As Nigeria join the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas which is the birth of Christ the Saviour, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has asked government at all level to look for ways of cushioning the effects of the socioeconomic hardship being faced in Nigeria, particularly among the poor people.

Its President, Dr. Samson Olasupo, in a Christmas message, said that Christmas season ought to be the moment of celebration and merriment, but otherwise seems to be the case due to economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

He said: “On behalf of CAN, I wish Christians a merry Christmas. It is my prayer that your joy be full and your desires met. I am aware that we are in a hard time in Nigeria. Rice is not available and where it is, it is not within the reach of common people because of price.

“Nevertheless, we should be happy because it’s a passing phase and very soon, the God who ended the unprecedented economic depression in Samaria will surely give us victory over our challenges. Nigerians should know that our present challenges will be the springboard for our full joy of Christmas and as a nation.

“Tough times never last but tough people do. God is aware of our pains and is doing something about it. Joy shall come in the morning for us in the name of Jesus.

Remember the Lord who is the source of everything good in your life. Give him praise, give him honour and use your resources as well to appreciate him.”