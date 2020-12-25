Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria known as, Sheittes, Youth Forum Nasarawa State branch have worship with Christian faithful to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ at the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ, (ERCC) Graceland Lafia Nasarawa State.

Leader of the Islamic group, Mallam Muhammad Amin said they were at the Church to rejoice with Christians on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ noting that the two major religions believe that Jesus Christ is the true Messiah.

Mallam Amin noted that the birth of Jesus Christ was significant to mankind hence the need for them to rejoice together in love as its enshrined in the Holy Books.

Also speaking, Mallama Zainab Mohammed said there is no discrimination in worshipping God hence people of the world should tolerate one another irrespective of their religion differences.

Senior Pastor in charge of the Church, Very Reverend Habila Anthony, earlier announced the arrival of the Shietes members saying, their visit was genuine and urged the members not to panic.

Rev. Habila Anthony described the visit by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria to the Church as a sign of unity and love that the both religion preaches.

Though the Islamic brethren were seen seating outside the Church due to COVID-19 protocols wearing their face masks as well.

The worship of the Islamic group’s followers in the Church would go a long way in reducing bigotry in the world.