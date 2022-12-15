From Molly Kilete, Abuja

As the Christmas and new year celebrations draw near, the Department of State Services (DSS) has appealed to Nigerians on the need to conduct their activities in ways that promote public peace and safety, just as it has promised to work with sister security agencies to maintain law and order in the country.

The DSS has also appealed to community, religious and political leaders to preach peaceful coexistence, tolerance and unity and enlighten their members on safety measures during and after the celebrations to prevent criminal elements who may want to use the festivities to wreak havoc or harm unsuspecting members of the public.

DSS public relations officer Peter Afunaya, who made this known in a statement, equally appealed to political actors to play the game according to the rules of engagement while on their campaign rallies and to avoid fake news, hate speech, violence and acts inimical to national security.

Afunaya, called on players in the socio-economic sector to avoid manipulative tendencies that could result in undue price hikes, artificial scarcity of products/goods and situations that may lead to heightened tensions.

