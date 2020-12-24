From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State Command, has deployed 900 of its officers across the state to enforce COVID-19 safety precautions and prevent an increase in crime during the festive period.

NSCDC State Commandant Solomon Iyamu said the deployment was not unconnected with the increase in crime rate associated with this season and the need for the people to observe COVID-19 safety protocols to contain the spread of the virus.

Iyamu, in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer(CDPRO), Afolabi Tolulope, made the disclosure while speaking in his office in Ado-Ekiti, said ‘that year 2020 Christmas and New Year celebrations call for careful merrymaking as the novel COVID-19 is still raging within the country.

‘The need for a concerted effort from our people will limit the spread of the virus and making it easier for the government to plan and contain the dreaded virus,’ the statement read.

He disclosed that Intelligence Officers were already deployed to some identified black spots in Ado metropolis and other big towns in the state.

Iyamu warned that the Corps will not take it lightly with anyone who attempts to vandalize critical National Assets and Infrastructure especially this season.

The NSCDC boss explained that Ekiti State is a no go area for cattle rustlers and destructive herders as Men of Agro Rangers are on routine patrol across towns and Government Reserved Forests in the state to caution, repel and control the movement of herders in and out of the state without degenerating into conflict.

He urged residents to be law-abiding, observe COVID-19 safety precautions, assured of the Corps’ readiness to tackle crimes and vandalization in the state.

The Commandant, while wishing Ekiti people a happy festive season, advised them to give timely information to Security Agencies to reduce response time with proactive strategies that can assist in crime prevention.