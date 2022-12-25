From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Christian community in Bauchi state have been urged to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

The call was made by the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus in a goodwill message he sent to the Christian community the celebration of the 2022 Christmas.

Dimeus in a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Ishola Michael, affirmed that it is important for Christians state to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ who was born to fulfil the purpose and promises of God for mankind for salvation.

The CAN Chairman also stated that the birth of Jesus Christ was God’s gift of love to mankind which marks a new beginning of hope and salvation for the believers as peace enveloped the World at his coming.

Dimeus further affirmed that Christ is an epitome of love, unity and oneness and as such, believers are enjoined to identify with these virtues as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

He called on Christians in the state to embrace love and humility which Christ represents as we celebrate this year’s Yuletide.

The CAN Chairman averred that in this season of love and peace, Christians in the state are advised to be compassionate, selfless and charitable in all their dealings with their fellow man especially those of other faith and religion.

He urged Christians to maintain peace throughout the season and beyond and eschew bitterness.

He opined that this year’s, Christmas celebration is very unique for Nigerians as it is coming barely few months before the 2023 general elections.

He admonished Christians in the state to ensure that they prayed fervently during this season for God’s divine intervention in our electioneering processes and for a peaceful election conduct across the country next year.

“Our prayers as a people at this time when the nation is preparing for its general elections is significant, it will go a long way to ensure smooth conduct of the 2023 general election,” he said..

He called on Church leaders in the state to unite against divisions and de-emphasise on denominationalism.

He assured that pilgrimage will continue to be used as a tool for spiritual rejuvenation and moral transformation.

The Clergyman congratulated all Christians in the state on this Special occasion of Christmas urging them to be calm, peaceful and joyous as they commemorate the birth of the Universal King .

He then commended the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for not placing one religion above the other in the state but dealing with each accordingly urging him to keep it up in order to promote peaceful coexistence in the state.