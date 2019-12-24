Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Enugu indigenes living in Kebbi State have commended Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing free transportation to their towns and villages to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays their families.

The General Secretary of the Enugu State indigenes Association, Mr Franklin Omeh, expressed the people’s appreciation, saying that those who had lost hope of travelling home were excited about the Governor’s kind gesture to them.

Omeh said “that Governor Ifeanyi has fulfilled his promise to provide transportation to indigenes of Enugu resident in Kebbi State as part of his nationwide scheme of ameliorating the burden of the high cost of transportation during the yuletide.”

The President of Igbo Community in Kebbi State, Chief Samuel Nnamani and the President of Enugu indigenes in the State, Chief Chukwuka Okenwa, who came to observe the first of such gesture to Igbos in Kebbi State, commended the Governor over what they jointly described as uncommon gestures.

A septuagenarian, Madam Priscilla Ilo, who came to visit her daughter who just gave birth, prayed for blessing on the Governor for assisting the people of his state at very trying period.

Another indifgene, Ms Chichi Nancy, an NYSC member, said she couldn’t have been able to go home if not for the Governor’s Christmas gesture.