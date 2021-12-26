By Christopher Oji

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

A 32 years old Fridge/Air-condition technician, Toheeb Akanji (aka T.cash) has stabbed to death a member of the transport union at Agbado area of Ogun State on Christmas eve .

The 42-year-old transport member, who was identified as Damilare Babatunde Oladipupo, was killed during celebration in a party at a hotel in the state.

The Ogun State Police Command said they have arrested the suspect following a distress call received at Agbado Divisional Headquarters, at about 12:30 midnight from one Oluomo, explaining that one Oladipupo Babatunde (aka No story) who came to Blue roof hotel in Adiyan Gasline to celebrate with the hotel owner has been stabbed to death by an unknown person.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, “Upon the distress call, the DPO in Agbado Division, Mr. Kehinde Kuranga a Chief Superintendent of Police, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene. On getting there, it was discovered that the deceased was lured out of the hotel and stabbed severally in the chest, hand and face. It was also discovered that he struggled with his assailant which made him to seize the cardigan worn by the suspect as well as the knife he used to stab him.

The deceased was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.

“Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who was immediately informed promptly directed that the suspect must be hunted for and brought to book within 24 hours.

“Upon the CP’s directive, the Dpo and his men embarked on intelligence based investigation, and at about 5p.m. on Saturday 25th of December ,the suspect was arrested. On interrogation, he confessed to killing the deceased, but blamed it on the devil . He stated that he came to the hotel to find out who beat and injured one of his boys, but on getting there, the deceased accosted him and started fighting with him.It was then that he brought out the knife he came with and used it to stab him”.

Meanwhile, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for further investigation and diligent prosecution.