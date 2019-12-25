George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha has called on the people of the state to use the opportunity of the Christmas season to exchange goodwill with one another and reflect on the virtues of Jesus Christ in charity, forgiveness and sacrifice.

Ihedioha who gave this advice in his Christmas message to the people of Imo State, implored the people of Imo and Nigerians in general to emulate the life of Jesus and remember the less fortunate in society.

“My good people of Imo State, I am delighted to wish you all a very Merry Christmas, today, as we commemorate the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. As Christians, this occasion affords us a great opportunity for the exchange of goodwill between us and our neighbours, families and communities,” the Governor stated in his message.

“I urge us all, to reflect on the virtues of our Lord Jesus Christ in charity, forgiveness and sacrifice.

“In the same vein, I implore us all to emulate his lifestyle and remember the less fortunate ones in our midst.”

Ihedioha noted that, “the joy of Christmas must go round. At end of the festivities, we should find satisfaction in how much we gave and not how much we spent on ourselves.

Meanwhile, the Governor assured the security of lives and property in the state during and after the festivities.

“I would like to assure you that the state government has put all machinery in motion to guarantee the security of lives and property in the state both now and after the festivities. Our Operation Iron Gate is in full force to ensure that we celebrate in safety.”

He maintained that the ban on the use of all of forms of guns and explosives is still in force, asking citizens to “also be alert to your neighborhoods and to report all suspicious movements to the nearest law enforcement agency.”

While welcoming home Imolites who have travelled long distances from both within and outside Nigeria in order to celebrate with relatives and loved ones, the Governor Ihedioha appealed to motorists to drive safely and urged citizens to avoid all acts that are likely to cause a breach of the peace.

“We thank God, most sincerely, for the journey mercies He granted to us all. As we also go back, it is our prayers that the Lord would lead us all safely back to your stations,” he said.