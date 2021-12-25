Christians all over Nigeria have been called upon to pray for peace in Nigeria to mark the birth of the Lord Jesus.

The call was made by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo in his Christmas Message to the people of Kogi State.

Fanwo said Christians must play a big role in praying, teaching and acting peace in the nation.

“Christ never incited the people against constituted authorities. Christ never expressed hatred for any tribe or race. He loved all and admonished us to pursue peace with all men.

“This is what is expected of all in the spirit of Christ our Redeemer. If you are not preaching peace, then you are not for the Prince of Peace”, he said.

The Information Commissioner also called on the people of the State to celebrate Christmas in a “moderate measure” and “avoid acts which are inimical to peace”.

His words: ” We should avoid acts that could put others in danger while celebrating Christmas. The Police Authorities in the state have already banned the use of fireworks and we have confidence in them to enforce that.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has put in place, adequate security measures to guarantee the safety of all residents of the state and passengers travelling through the state.

“Citizens should cooperate with Government to enable those measures work. We cannot let down our guard at this very critical period of the year. We urge our people to report any suspicious movement or faces to law enforcement agencies for proper and timely interrogation. Kogi remains a no-go-area for criminals”.

Fanwo also distributed bags of rice to the people of Yagba Federal Constituency, saying the gesture was from the Governor who cares about the welfare of all.