Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced a ban of the use of fireworks during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
The Command in a press statement said the ban was part of security measures to ensure the safety of city residents during the festive season.
The authorities, warning residents to refrain from using the explosive items, said that violators will be arrested and prosecuted.
The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Yusuf Mariam, said in the statement:
“In our bid to ensure safety during the Christmas/New year celebration, the FCT Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that the ban on the use of fireworks (popularly known as ‘knock out’) within the FCT is still effective. Hence, residents should desist from using them.
“It is pertinent to note that all Divisional Police Officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the ban on the use of fireworks within the FCT. We urge parents to prevail on their wards to refrain from using fireworks as all violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.
“While assuring residents of adequate security during the festive period, the Command is appealing to members of public to promptly report all suspicious movements through our emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”
