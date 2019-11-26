Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced a ban of the use of fireworks during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Command in a press statement said the ban was part of security measures to ensure the safety of city residents during the festive season.

The authorities, warning residents to refrain from using the explosive items, said that violators will be arrested and prosecuted.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Yusuf Mariam, said in the statement: