From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Goods worth millions of naira were reportedly destroyed at Ekpoma main market in Edo State by fire which burnt over 10 shops in market yesterday morning.

It was learnt that the loss could have been more but for the efforts of people living near the market who troopped out to put out the fire.

A trader in the market who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the fire started from a wire in one of the shop which when electricity was restored.

“The fire started at about 10.45am when a wire sparked after electricity was restored. More traders were saved from incuring huge finacial loses as neighbours trooped out to put out the fire.

“As a trader in the market, I must commend the efforts of neighbours who came out to put out the fire. The loss could have been more. However, 10 shops with good worth millions were lost because most of the traders just bought to sell during the festive period,” she stated.

But a lecturer at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Prof. Jude Obasanmi, gave a different account of the incident, saying that a lady in the market who came to make some sales, set some refuse on fire and left which spread to the shops and burnt them

“A lady came to her shop around Aburime Street to make some sales. After some sales she gather some refuse and started burning them. She did not wait to see the end but left and the fire spreads to other areas”, he said.

Obasanmi stated that it was disheartening that there is no presence of fire service and wondered why Benin City is the only place where the fire service operate.

Informed sources disclosed that only one fire fighting truck is functional in the state and it is stationed at the Ring Road in Benin.