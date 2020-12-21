From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As Christmas and New Year festivities approach, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that selected food price watch data for November 2020 reflected that the average price of 1 dozen of agriculture eggs (medium size) increased year-on-year by 6.64 per cent and month-on-month by 1.42 per cent to N494.72 in November 2020 from N487.81 in October 2020 while the average price of piece of agriculture eggs medium size (price of one) increased year-on-year by 8.68 per cent and month-on-month by 2.36 per cent to N44.75 in November 2020 from N43.72 in October 2020.

Also average price of 1kg of tomato increased year-on-year by 25.86 per cent and month-on-month by 2.77 per cent to N316.16 in November 2020 from N307.63 in October 2020. The average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 23.46 per cent and month-on-month by 3.71 per cent to N549.98 in November 2020 from N530.32 in October 2020.

Similarly, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 16.26 per cent and decreased month on month by -2.72 per cent to N236.25 in November 2020 from N242.87 in October 2020.

Meanwhile, average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.13 per cent month-on-month and by 18.47 per cent year-on-year to N36,301.74 in November 2020 from N36,256.08 in October 2020.

States with highest air fare were Anambra/ Cross River (N38,500.00), Lagos (N38,400.00), Jigawa (N38,260.00) while thosewith lowest air fares were Akwa Ibom (N32,500.00), Sokoto (N33,200.00), and Gombe (N34,550.00).

Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 4.13 per cent month-on-month by 120.15 per cent year-on-year to N276.38 in November 2020 from N265.41 in October 2020. States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Niger (N1,520.46), Kogi (N390.15) and Taraba

(N360.40) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N75.99), Katsina (N110.40) and Kebbi (N140.28).

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 3.61 per cent month-on-month and by 73.84 per cent year-on-year to N333.86 in November 2020 from N322.22 in October 2020.

States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N595.22), Bauchi (N510.65) and Nasarawa (N438.45) while states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Abia (N195.24), Borno (N213.21) and Kebbi (N220.30).

“Average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 0.86 per cent month-on-month and by 35.39 per cent year-on-year to N756.84 in November 2020 from N750.42 in October 2020.