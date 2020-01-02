Travelling through a country such as Namibia with its small population, vast expanses of pristine landscape and good infrastructure is a real privilege. It’s a journey of a lifetime, full of unusual and interesting experiences. To ensure that the land and local people also benefit from the visit, the tourist should travel responsibly, have an awareness of the land he’s travelling through and respect the people he meets and the animals he encounters. In the south-western corner of Africa, time is slower and things are done differently. So, tune into African time. Be open to new cultures, new ways of doing things, different perceptions to the western ideals of wealth, beauty and time

The land is extremely sensitive. When driving off tarred roads, keep on the established tracks. Gravel plains take decades to recover and once desert organisms such as lichens are destroyed, they may never re-establish themselves. Stay in established campsites to reduce the impact on the environment and use only as much firewood as is necessary, so as not to denude the environment. Fire-wood has the added risk of being from euphorbia plants, which are poisonous and should not be used.

The people of Namibia are intriguing and interesting, with every culture having its own set of customs, traditions and beliefs. As visitors to their country, it is important to respect them. It is polite to begin conversations with sets of greetings. Wealth is often measured in the amount of cattle people have rather than an accumulation of western goods. Refrain from giving out sweets and pens to children. Rather than helping them, you may produce the opposite effect by creating a dependence or expectation. If you wish to stay in a traditional village or draw water from a community well, permission must be requested from the headman or a water-point committee. Always ask before taking photographs of people. By empathizing and putting your-self in a similar situation, you will realize that it may be offensive. There are various customs which must be respected, for example when entering an Owambo or Himba homestead, it is polite to first call from the entrance and await an answer before entering. When in a Himba village, it is disrespectful to walk between the sacred fire and the kraal (animal enclosure) or the headman’s hut. It is also necessary to show respect when at a traditional Herero or Himba grave, often identifiable by an array of cattle horns.

Namibia is home to many free-ranging wild animals. Unlike most countries, much of the land is unfenced and it is a rare opportunity in the 21st century to be able to view animals that are wild and free. If you encounter elephant or black rhino, keep your distance, rather than entering their comfort zone where they will be forced to react. Leave enough space for them to decide where to move, and to avoid you if they so choose.

Reduce speed when travelling on the gravel roads. A maximum of 80 km/hour is the recommended speed for gravel and will prevent skidding and overturning on loose stone. Even on the tarred roads, keep a lookout for warthog that may be grazing on the verges or crossing over. They are usually in family groups, so if you see one, there are probably two or three somewhere nearby. Keep your eyes open for kudu and when nearing Windhoek, baboons that can often be seen feeding on the sides of the road. Travel-ling in Namibia at night is best avoided, when it is difficult to see animals until you are too close. Reduce speed and look out for both people and domestic animals in the north-central, Kavango and Caprivi regions. As these are the most populated areas of the country, they are usually a hive of activity with animals often crossing or standing in the roads.

Namibia is home to the oldest desert in the world, the Namib, a semi-arid to arid land with many areas receiving less than 100 millimetres of rainfall per year and hence classified as desert. The majority of the rivers in Namibia are ephemeral, running only in summers of good rain and often not reaching the sea. Water is precious. Use water wisely and try to conserve this valuable resource.

To be a responsible traveller is to be aware that every action has a consequence. Treading lightly enables you to experience and enjoy the vast Namibian landscape completely, knowing that you are leaving nothing behind except respect and good experiences. When you return, you will once again be welcomed, and the land will be as spectacular as you remember and left it.