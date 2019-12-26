Tony Osauzo, Benin

Immediate past deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives, Pally Iriase, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s Social Investment Programme (SIP) and his administration’s investment in human capital development has brought governance closer to the people.

The former Owan Federal Constituency representative, made the observation at Otuo, near Afuze, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State at the commencement of a skills acquisition training programme for over 300 woman and youths in the constituency.

He said before Buhari’s administration, Nigerians knew almost nothing about SIP, adding that the president has introduced dynamism into what the SIP is all about.

“What is happening today is the realisation of my dream to have our people trained in skills that will make them self-sufficient, that will help them become entrepreneur and alleviate poverty from Owan Federal Constituency that I represented until recently.

“You will recall that the 2019 budget did not start early and it is only recently that releases started trickling in, in respect of projects and programmes that were contained in the 2019 budget.

“It is those projects I facilitated that gave rise to what is happening today.

“My thanks is fully to the Federal Government for making human empowerment, social intervention a part of governance in Nigeria.

“As it is usual for some of us who love to be responsible representatives, we try to dovetail our constituency outreach to the key policies of the Federal Government.

“It is my own little way to ensure my constituency intervention fund were channelled appropriately to bequeath skills that will empower members of my constituency.

“I must commend the Federal Government for being determined to make life meaningful for the citizenry.

“This training, I am told, is in three parts, it is expected to equip the participants and empower them as well. There is no way the government alone can provide the needed jobs for all the citizenry,” Iriase said.

The former lawmaker particularly lauded the training on civil cultural and agricultural job creation, which he said, apart from creating wealth through agriculture, would also promote environmental-friendly agricultural practices.

The Duke of Otuo, Segun Ojeabu, commended the government and Iraise for facilitating the programme.

Represented by Olorunda Ojeabu, he said the training will enable the participants to depend on nobody but themselves for survival.

The consultant for the training programme, Isaiah Timothy, said the programme was designed to direct, guide and encourage the participants.