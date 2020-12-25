Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has urged people of the state to look forward to better days ahead as they celebrate Christmas festivities. The governor charged them not to be discouraged by the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant economic challenges.

Diri, who said these in his Christmas message on Friday, expressed the optimism that despite the challenges of the moment, there were better days ahead. Diri urged the people to reflect on the message of the birth of Jesus, which is about love, peace and hope.

“For a world in need of healing and encouragement, the entire Christmas story is a harbinger of love, peace and hope. Bayelsa State, like much of the world, is also facing demanding times. But God has kept us through this difficult situation and season. More than at any other time, as we commemorate the birth of Jesus, we ought to take a moment to reflect and appreciate the fact that there is still hope of good tidings ahead of us as a people and as a state,” he said.

The governor stated that despite the disruption and the hardship during the year, the promise of prosperity for everyone in Bayelsa still endures.

“Indeed, the prosperity of Bayelsa State is not negotiable,” he said. Diri also said that “for Bayelsa, this should be a season of gratitude and thanksgiving considering the gloom in the state at this time a year ago.

“We have much to be thankful for. The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic was relatively mild in our state. The peace and security paradigm has significantly improved and we just had an incident-free senatorial bye-election, devoid of bloodletting.”