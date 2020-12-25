Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has called on all residents of the state to eschew tribalism and show love toward one another as they celebrate Christmas.

Emmanuel made the call in Uyo in his 2020 Christmas message to Akwa Ibom people on Friday.

He noted that Christmas celebration was characterised by love and exchange of gifts, adding that it was a period of reconciliation.

He noted that Jesus Christ preached love, peaceful co-existence and forgiveness.

“We pray that this celebration of love will not only bring mortal enemies as friends, but will also cause some of our people, who are still in the trenches of tribalism, petty-mindedness and other vices, to emerge from the foxholes and join us to build a state which would be defined by faith, love and brotherhood.

“Let us be reminded that Christmas is only Christmas when we celebrate it by sharing gifts with our neighbours and shining the light of love to everyone,” Emmanuel said.

The governor advised those fanning embers of disunity and causing tension to desist from such.

He urged Akwa Ibom people to be hopeful of a brighter future in spite of challenges.