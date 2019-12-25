Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

As Christians converge to mark the 2019 Christmas celebrations in Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has felicitated with the community, urging the faithful to use the period to pray for peace, progress and prosperity of the state and the country.

The Governor, in a message issued by his senior media aide Ismaila Uba Misili, charged Christians to rededicate themselves and remain steadfast in prayers, which he said has an immense impact on the peace, unity and stability of society.

While assuring of his administration’s commitment to continue to initiate and execute policies and programs aimed at promoting unity and peaceful coexistence in the state, Governor Yahaya said: “On this significant occasion of Christmas, I extend my best wishes to the Christian community and all citizens of the country.

“This period reminds us of the need to imbibe and uphold Jesus Christ’s virtues of love, selflessness and tolerance. I call on all of us to reflect on the lessons of the season, which presents an opportunity to love and share,” he added.