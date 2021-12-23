The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) a U.S. Department of States-supported network has urged Nigerians to strictly comply with COVID-19 protocols as they celebrate Christmas.

Prof. Abah Ikwue, the Africa Regional Ambassador for YALI in Nigeria said this on Thursday in Owerri during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ikwue, a Professor of English and Literary Studies, Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, said this is to prevent a surge in the spread of the virus, especially the Omicron variant.

He said that YALI was committed to promoting efforts geared towards a COVID-19-free world as art of its social responsibilities.

He recommended indoor activities during the Yuletide, adding that it would not only contribute to containing spread of the disease but also encourage a return to family life.

Ikwue called on traditional and religious leaders as well as celebrities to use their positions to advance return to the family life.

He said this would not only help in curbing the spread of COVID-19 spread but also in restoring the place of the family unit in the society.

“YALI network recommends a new life strategy known as `return to the family’ as a way of enforcing strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols throughout the Yuletide to curb the spread of the virus.

“Also a return to the family will further discourage promiscuity found among today’s youths thus reducing spread of sexually transmitted infections.

“It will also help in reducing unwanted pregnancies as we celebrate the Christmas,’’ he said. (NAN)