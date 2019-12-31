Mrs Abbey Ukpukpen, Special adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River on Gender and Widows Affairs, has donates food items worth thousands of naira to the Internally Displced Persons of Bakassi at the council headquarters in Bakassi local government area.

The items include over 100 bags of rice, clothes, toys, toiletries and others.

Speaking Ukpukpen said that her visit was to preach love and humanity and also put smiles on the faces of the returnees in the season of Christmas.

“I have come to preach the message of love, humanity and togetherness because everybody is important irrespective of your status in the society.

“Every single child here is a gift to the world. All of you have beautiful destinies ahead because the future is bright.

“I have come here with these items in the season of Christmas to celebrate with you. This is Christmas period where we share love and kindness.

“Gov. Ben Ayade of the state is interested in gender issues. He is interested in the girl-child, widows and their welfare”, she said.

She assured that Gov. Ayade was committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people, adding that her office will continue to collaborate with partners for the interest of women, children and widows.

Ukpukpen, a former lawmaker in the Cross River House of Assembly, advised the women to always a positive outlook towards life, adding that her office was open to all complaints and suggestions.

Also, Mrs Ukpukpen in collaboration with the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, Cross River Chapter, offered free medical outreach to the children in the camp.

Speaking, Dr Bassey Nakanda, President of the Association, told NAN that over 100 children were de-worm, while anti-malaria drugs were given to the women.

Nakanda said that the outreach was timely in other to prevent the children from measles in view of the dry season period, adding that Vitamin A was also administered to the children to boost their immunity.

Responding on behalf of the women, Mrs Felicia Umoh, thanked Mrs Ukpukpen and the medical team for their show of love during the Christmas period.

One of the camp leaders, Mr Aniekan Okon, commended Ukpukpen for her motherly role in remembering the children and showering them with food items and clothes.