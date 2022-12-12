From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Igbo people living in kogi state have felicitated with governor Yahaya Bello and the people of the state on the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ saying this year’s Christmas celebration is a unique one.

The Igbo people under the aegis of Association of Igbo Community in Kogi Central said Christmas does not only symbolized the birth of Jesus Christ but it symbolizes a season of love, peaceful co existence and joy.

In a statement signed by the president- general of the association, Chief Joe Anikwe who is the Ozoigbondu and made available to newsmen in lokoja, it said the association is proud of the achievements recorded by Governor Yahaya Bello who he said has touched many lives.

According to Chief Anikwe, Governor Bello is a detribalized Nigerian who has treated all ethnic groups and non indigenes in the state equally regardless of their faith or state of origin

He said by his peaceful disposition and fair treatment to every resident in the state, governor Bello has succeeded in creating a robust business environment and thereby engenders socio cultural harmony which he said makes Kogi as one of the peaceful states in Nigeria.

While specifically praising governor Yahaya Bello for establishing a Chapel for Christians in Government House Lokoja, he pledged that Igbo people will always be supportive of his administration and live peacefully with their host communities in the state.

The statement however urged the people to conduct themselves in orderly manner during the forthcoming general elections and said the election should not be a do- or- die affair.