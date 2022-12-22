From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has assured Nigerians of their security and safety during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the country.

The IGP, who gave the assurance in Abuja, equally congratulated Christians in Nigerian as they celebrate Christmas and urged them to emulate the character of Christ, who is the reason for the celebrations.

Usman Baba, in a statement signed by the force public relations officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi, reads; “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, hereby assures all Nigerians and residents in the country, particularly those who will be travelling or joining friends and relatives in public places for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, of their safety and security during and after the yuletide season. The IGP similarly reassures those who will be plying roads, waterways, airports, and rail tracks that proactive measures have been emplaced to ensure they arrive their destinations devoid of the activities of rogue individuals and criminal elements.

“To achieve this, the IGP has ordered Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Zonal Police Command’s and Commissioners of Police in charge of States as well as heads of tactical, intelligence and operational units to ensure heavy deployments of officers in uniforms on highways, rail lines, waterways, airports and at the various recreational centres within their jurisdictions. Officers whose jurisdiction include big cities with heavy traffic gridlocks have been tasked to deploy officers on motorbikes to monitor traffic and prevent traffic robberies.

“The IGP has similarly directed that officers should engage in visibility policing by ensuring that those on routine duties are in uniform and their vehicles marked with the names of their Divisions, Commands or Squadrons for proper identification by members of the public. All officers are to ensure strict compliance with standard operating procedures for their specific types of assignment while respect for fundamental rights of all persons is sacrosanct.

“The Inspector-General of Police therefore facilitates with the Nigerian Christian community as they celebrate Christmas while urging them to emulate the character of Christ. He equally wishes all Nigerians a prosperous new year 2023 in advance”.