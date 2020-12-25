Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a round the clock security patrol in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He also ordered massive deployment of intelligence and other operational assets of the police force on major highways, airports, railway stations, recreational centres, motor-parks, places of worship and financial institutions across the country.

The IGP, who gave the directive, yesterday, warned that acts bordering on indiscipline, extortion and intimidation of travellers by policemen would not be tolerated. He advised citizens to avoid night travels, over-speeding, over-loading, stopping on lonely highways and unnecessary flaunting of personal details/wealth on social media.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba on behalf of the IGP said strategic officers are to ensure that personnel deployed for duties this yuletide are adequately supervised for utmost professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He said Adamu has directed all Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of Zonal and state commands respectively to ensure a peaceful yuletide celebration in their jurisdictions.

While congratulating Christians in the country as they join other faithful across the world to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Christ, the IGP expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their support to the police and other security agencies in the fight against crime in the country. He assured improved security in the 2021even as he enjoined Nigerians to take precautionary measures to reduce exposure to security risks and t COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd) has urged Christians to take advantage of the Christmas services to pray for troops in the fight against insecurity in the country.

He made the call in a Christmas message by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Mohammad Abdulkadir in Abuja, yesterday.

He urged Christians to be Christ-like in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ by showing compassion to fellow Nigerians irrespective of religious differences and to pray for peace in the country.

The minister harped on the need for peaceful co-existence, unity and peace especially as the country faces the challenges of insurgency, banditry and kidnapping among other criminal tendencies.

He commended troops for their dedication to defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

He commended the military and other security agencies as well as the civil authorities for the recent feat attained in the timely rescue of the kidnapped students in Kankara, Katsina State.

He described the rescue operation as unprecedented in denying the kidnappers freedom of action, adding that the recent feat was an important Christmas and New Year gift to the country.