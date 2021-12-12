From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of Christmas, ‎the Chairman and Proprietor of Pacesetters group of schools Abuja, Kenneth Imansuangbon, Esq., at the weekend, commenced the distribution of rice to the needy and less privileged in the three senatorial districts of Edo State in keeping with a tradition he started 12 years ago.

Speaking at Agenebode, headquarters of Etsako East Local Government Area and his home town, Ewohimi in Esan South East Local Government Areas of the state, Imansuangbon, a PDP chieftain popularly called ‘Rice Man’ in Edo, said he decided to embark on the free rice sharing in the last twelve years at every Christmas to ameliorate the suffering of the people of the state.

He appealed to prominent Edo sons and daughters to emulate the virtues of late Capt. Hosa Okunbo, who he said touched many lives with his resources.

“I’m calling on all Nigerians, Edo sons and daughters to join me in the struggle to defeat hunger in Edo State, we need to feed our children. We just have to conquer hunger.

“Let us learn from late Capt. Hosa Okunbo, he gave to everyone , he shared with all that came in contact with him. You don’t need to be super rich to share with the needy. Our leaders must see now that our people are hungry.

“Leaders must feel the suffering of the people. If you eat and your neighbor can’t then we are in trouble. Look at the way people are struggling to grab 10kg bag of rice. I will do everything to fight hunger”, he stressed.

Christ family Orphanage Otoukwe, Agenebode, with over 216 Orphans and less privileged children, was one of the beneficiaries of Imansuangbon’s philanthropic gesture which received food items and cash.

Receiving the itemss, 77-year old proprietor of the Orphanage, Mrs Ebohia Rabi Bello, thanked Imansuangbon for the donation.

“In fact, this is the third time the ‘rice man’ is visiting us with loads of food items. We are very grateful and pray that God should grant his heart desires”, she said.

Pix caption‎. Imansuangbon sharing rice at Fugar, Edo State.

