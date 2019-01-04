During the distribution of the items, Father Vontih said members of the church who contributed the items demonstrated the true meaning of Christmas: “Christmas is a very unique season. Most of the time, we misplace our priorities and turn to doing things that are completely different from the spirit of the season. But this is the real essence of Christmas. Sharing with those who don’t have, both the Gospel of Christmas and the joy of Christmas is what God wants us to do.”

At many public places, such as the Jolly Nyame Stadium and others, it was celebration galore. There was a large crowd of young people who came together to celebrate Christmas. As usual, entertainment businesses experienced a boom. Mr. Adekpe Michael who operates The Nation Bar and Restaurants told Daily Sun that he recorded great sales during the period: "If you look at how tough things had been throughout the year, we were thinking that Christmas may not be much different. However, we were surprised at the turn out of people who came out to our place. We experienced goodsales as we have not since the beginning of this year. The spirit of Christmas is really very defying of all challenges." Despite the initial challenges that seemed to herald Christmas, the celebration turned out to be robust and quite lively, beyond the expectations of many. KADUNA In Kaduna, despite worries about the unimpressive state of the economy, last year's Christmas celebration was excellent – the security was okay and the people had a few Naira in their pockets and it went out well Many people as individuals and groups spent the day visiting fast-food restaurants, gardens, parks and other recreational places like Gamji Amusement Park, Kaduna. Governor Nasir El-Rufai called on Christians to emulate Jesus Christ in loving one another, promote peaceful co-existing and shun any act capable of truncating the peace the state was currently enjoying in the interest of all. The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isa Ashiru, urged the people to share what they have with the needy while cautioning them against extravagant spending. Elsewhere, the key solid waste management company engaged by Kaduna State government, ZL Global Alliance on the Christmas day took Santa Claus, popularly known as Father Christmas, to some Kaduna communities to celebrate the season with the underprivileged children with funfair Bitrus Bulus, a resident, said: "Today, I came to Sabo Market to sell groundnut. But I am happy that they gave e food and I had a handshake with Father Christmas."