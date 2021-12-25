The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has enjoined Christians to continue to pray for the unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigeria as they celebrate Christmas.

IPMAN’s President, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, made the call in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had declared Dec. 27 and 28 as public holidays to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day celebration.

Okoronkwo said the birth of Jesus Christ had brought good tidings and joy to the world and was worthy of celebration.

He said the lesson from Christmas was for people to show love and share their blessings with their neighbours, irrespective of ethnicity and religion.

Okoronkwo said: “On behalf of the National Executive of IPMAN and its Board of Trustees, I want to felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters as they mark this year’s Christmas celebration.

“I urge them to continue to pray for the unity and peaceful coexistence of our beloved nation during this critical moment.

“I believe if we imbibe the virtues of Christmas, we will be able to bring love and unity to our great nation, Nigeria.”

Okoronkwo said IPMAN would continue to play a key role in national development by supporting government’s programmes and policies that would enable the country to maximise opportunities in the petroleum sector.