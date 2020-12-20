I also want to stress that Jesus Christ is the promised Messiah, who brings every willing person into a new covenant relationship with Father…. That Messianic hope is still available in our day, through the one, who came, died and rose again to save us… and those who have received Jesus Christ as saviour, have an unbreakable covenant relationship with God and the promise of eternity with Him (God).

Also, the period of Christmas celebration offers us an opportunity to reflect on our bad ways and to turn a new leaf so that we can become true ambassadors of Christ on earth. •By Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi, (Assistant General Evangelist CAC, Worldwide & G/O, CAC Reformation Land, Olunloyo- Akanran, Ibadan, Oyo State