Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season to offer prayers for the country.

Describing the Christmas season as an opportunity to demonstrate love, unity, piety, and service to humanity, Kalu congratulated Nigerians, especially Christians for the 2021 Christmas celebration.

Kalu, while calling on Nigerians regardless of religious differences to embrace peace and harmony, stressed that development could only thrive in a hitch-free atmosphere.

In his goodwill message, the former governor re-affirmed his commitment to the uplift of his constituency, adding that he will continue to uphold good leadership style in his pursuits.

Kalu, while calling on politicians to live up to expectations in their noble responsibilities, pointed out that the welfare of the people should be a top priority in government agenda at all levels.

He said: “I celebrate with other Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.It is a special season to reflect on our lives as individuals and as a people.

“We must uphold the teachings of the Holy bible in our daily pursuits. Nigerians should embrace the acts of forgiveness, tolerance, mutual respect, generosity and humanity in a bid to build a prosperous, indivisible and united Nigeria.

“The merriment of the festivity should be extended to family, friends and associates, who are not Christians.”

The former Governor wished Nigerians a joyous Christmas celebration.