Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum who is also Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of Christmas being celebrated today globally.

The Kebbi State Governor ,while rejoicing with the Christian community in Kebbi and Nigeria, also expressed happiness that, celebrations like Christmas bring utmost joy and merriment.

According to him, they also afford the adherents and other citizens with the ample opportunity to ponder and reflect on the need for sustainable peace,unity and socioeconomic progress of Nigeria.

Bagudu, in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media, Mallam Yahyah Sarki on Friday, also averred that, the Almighty Allah has not made a mistake by creating Nigerians together,with diverse religious, ethnic and cultural affinities .

“The Governor maintained that, these difference were meant to further unite and bond us together as one, indivisible nation.

“Bagudu also urged people in the state to live in peace with one another and to continue to observe basic COVID -19 protocols like the use of face masks, social distancing and regular hand washing,among others.”