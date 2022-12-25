From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Supreme Subordinate President, Nigeria, of the Knights of St. John International, Prof. Remy Uche has implored Nigerians to show love and compassion to one another as Christ did for the whole world.

Uche who leads the Christian group in Nigeria said that expressing love to one another would make way for national peace and development.

In a Christmas and New Year message signed by his Chief of Staff, Abuchi Anueyiagu on Saturday, Uche said that it had become necessary this time for the spirit of love and compassion to reign,. noting that it will reduce the high level of distrust and hatred that had been a major trouble with the country.

He observed that distrust and hatred were responsible for some of the social vices that held the country down in terms of peace, security and national development.

“Without love and compassion for one another, the country would continue to polarise and operate along tribal, sectional and religious divisions and discrimination, a situation that doesn’t encourage peace, harmony, national security and development.

“I enjoin Christians, using the Christmas season to show love to Muslims and people of other faith by inviting them to celebrate Christmas with them or going to their various places of worship to give charity to them, especially the needy among them.

“Where there is no love for one another, irrespective of the diversity of culture, religion and geography, there would be no understanding, peace, national cohesion and development.

“Both Christians and Muslims in particular should eschew any differences orchestrated by politicians for their selfish gains,” he said.

Uche commended members of the KSJI in Nigeria for their perseverance and steadfastness to the Order despite recent challenges, hoping that things would be better in the year ahead.