Lagos State Government has urged residents to imbibe and sustain true love for one another so as to live in peace.

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu gave the advice on Thursday night during the 2021 Lagos State Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons.

Sanwo-Olu said that the birth of Jesus Christ signified love; hence, Christians should emulate him.

”The birth of Jesus Christ aptly signifies God’s love for humanity. Jesus came so that mankind should not perish, and there is no better way to demonstrate love other than this.

”The essence of Christmas is such that it is a time for us to be reminded of the need to imbibe and sustain true love for each other. This should be our watchword daily.

”As we celebrate, may we all be filled with joy, happiness, and blessings of Christmas.

”Lagos State will continue to wax strong, enjoy peace and development, and most importantly, continue to grow in leaps and bounds in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen!,” she said.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, implored residents to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ as demonstrated in his humility and service to humanity.

Elegushi said that residents have every reason to be thankful to God, especially having survived the many variants of the coronavirus disease.

”The Holy Bible in the Book of Lamentations 3 verse 22 says ”It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not”.

”The end of the year is a period of sober reflection, a time to take stock of all activities from the beginning of the year in order to express our gratitude to the Most High for His divine intervention in Lagos State.

”Despite our challenges, we are still standing tall by His grace. I beseech us all to count our blessings and give thanks because He has indeed been faithful.

”The theme of this year’s Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons; ‘The Amen’, as stated in Revelations 3:14 in the Holy Bible depict Jesus Christ as the son of God,” he said.

The commissioner, however, said that while the residents were in joyous mood towards the Christmas and New Year celebrations, they should be mindful of the fact that COVID-19 was still out there, seeking whom to devour.

He, therefore, urged residents to continue to be guided by the COVID-19 safety protocols, by always wearing the nose masks, maintaining social distancing and avoiding handshakes, while constantly inculcating the habit of washing hands intermittently.

On hand to provide musical renditions were choir members from various churches and special ministration by Efe Nathan, Nathaniel Bassey, among others.

The Lagos First Family and the Ministry of Home Affairs organised the programme.

The first lady of Lagos State, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the deputy governor, Mrs Remi Hamzat, All Progressives Congress state chairman, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi took Bible readings. (NAN)