Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governor’s Forum, Rt. Hon. Simon. Lalong and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northen States, Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged Christians in the country to be vigilant and work closely with security agencies during the Christmas celebration.

Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham urged Christians to demonstrate the love of God by upholding the virtues of peace, sacrifice and goodwill which represent the essence of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Lalong said the birth of Jesus Christ conveys God’s divine plan for salvation which must not be lost in the euphoria of celebrations.

“I urged the people of Plateau State to use the opportunity to promote peaceful coexistence, unity and tolerance in order to assist the government consolidate on it’s achievements.

“I call for vigilance by the citizens and collaboration with security agencies to nip in the bud any attempt by criminals to cause a breach of the peace before, during and after the festivities.”

Rev. Pam charged the Christian faithful in the North to exhibit the character of humility and love for one another and for their non Christians alike which was the hallmark of the Birth of Jesus Christ in a manger

“In a time like this, Nigerians from all walks of life should forget their religious differences and fellowship together for the peace, growth and development of the country.”

He called on the federal government to use all available diplomatic channels to secure the release of all the Christian captives in Boko haram den, especially Miss Leah Sharibu to join their families and the Christian Community in the North and Nigeria during the celebration.

“I call on all those engaged in anti social behavior such as acts of kidnapping , religious extremism and acts capable of creating crisis in Northern states and Nigeria to give peace a chance and turn a new leaf for the good and betterment of the Nigeria.

“I urge Federal Government to ensure security agencies are fully mobilized to provide security to places of Christian worships and celebrations during this year’s Christmas celebrations.”