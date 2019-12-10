Mr Luka Iliya-Zhekaba, a member of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has donated 400 bags of rice and 18 cows valued at N5.2 million to his constituents in the spirit of Christmas celebration.

Zhekaba (PDP), representing Obi-2 Constituency, while distributing the gifts on Tuesday in Lafia, said the gesture was borne out of his desire to enable the beneficiaries and their family members to celebrate Christmas with ease and Joy.

He said the gesture was part of his service to God and humanity.

According to him, “Christmas season remains the best time for wealthy individuals to give alms to the less privileged in the society.”

He assured the people of more dividends of democracy to improve their standard of living.

” I will continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on the lives of my people and the state at large.

” The essence of me joining politics is to touch the lives of my people positively, hence the need for me to continuously to improve the standard of living of my constituents.

“I have decided to distribute 400 bags of rice and 18 cows to my constituents to enable them to celebrate Christmas with joy.

” This will go a long way in improving their standard of living during and after the Christmas celebration,“he said.

Zhekaba assured of quality and sound representation at the assembly in the interest of peace and development.

He solicited the support of the people to enable him to succeed in the task ahead of him.

The lawmaker urged the people and the state in general to continue to live in peace, respect constituted authorities and be law abiding for development to thrive.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Ogu Awotu, the PDP Chairman, Obi Local Government Area, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and prayed God to reward him abundantly.

“We are really proud of you as our good representative. You always carry everybody of the constituency along, irrespective of their affiliations.

“We urge you to continue in that direction as the sky will continue to be your limit, ” he said.

The PDP chairman assured Zhekaba of their loyalty and support to enable him to succeed (NAN)