From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

No fewer than 500 widows, orphans and other indigent persons in Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency, Ebonyi state, have benefited from the empowerment programme of the member representing the constituency in the National Assembly, Chief Chinedu Ogah.

The empowerment programme which took place in his Item Amagu, Ikwo hometown, saw the beneficiaries receiving bags of rice, wrappers worth N7,000, food condiments, other items and cash from the lawmaker.

Ogah said the high level of hunger in the constituency propelled him to launched the empowerment tagged “stomach infrastructure”.

“We have a research and we sent some of your committee members who is here and we discovered that the major problem in this constituency is hunger. This is why we tagged this empowerment stomach infrastructure.

“Some of our women that benefited from this empowerment have no wrapper. We gave each of them branded wrapper which is almost N7,000 each. We gave them food condiments, rice and many other items and that that is why we tagged this empowerment stomach infrastructure”, he said.

He called on the constituents to remain united, respect all leaders in the constituency, the state and Nigeria and continue to be good Nigerians in the year 2022.

“My message to my constituents as we are entering 2022 is that we should be united, we should live in peace and support government in power and all the leaders we have. We should support our Governor, support our President, support journalists that are reporting what is good and make sure we do what is right”, he said.