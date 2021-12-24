From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has renewed the hope of Nigerians in a better country, encouraging everyone to join hands to rebuild the country.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his Christmas message, admitted that though, Nigeria was ravaged by crimes, insecurity and corruption which could encourage mass exodus of the people, but there are indications that things would get better with the collective support of all Nigerians.

He said: “Christmas loudly proclaim that God desire we enjoy life to the fullest trusting in Him that He is always there to take care of us. It assured us that when God cares about us so much, He would solve our problems no matter how long they might last. Even if in this season you feel alone, the truth is that you are not really alone. There can be no place where God is not present because His love is everywhere.

“Unfortunately, this year’s Christmas has found us in the throes of woes and distressing circumstances far beyond our human control.

“As Nigerians, in almost every part of this country, our hearts are heavy with the suffering we have experienced and seen this year alone, the many deaths as a result of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry; the depressing economic situations with inflation spiraling out of control, crushing further the ordinary man who has already been drained of joy, peace and hope, the nagging presence of COVID-19 which has killed and forced a disturbing distance between us and our loved ones and indeed the rest of humanity.

“All these make this year one that many Nigerians may not forget in a hurry. Nevertheless, Christmas proclaims joy to the world for the Lord has come.

“However, for every disenchated Nigerian who is on the verge of giving up on this country, for anyone who is prepared to cut off his moorings and drift away to distant lands, Christmas challenges us to dare to look ahead and again, embrace the hope for a better Nigeria.”