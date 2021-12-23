The Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI), in collaboration with Kadi Malami Foundation, has donated 600 bags of rice to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for distribution to orphans, widows and the vulnerable in Churches in the state.

The Founder of the two NGOs, the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, made this known at the 2021 Christmas palliative distribution in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Malami, represented by Malam Isyaku Abdullahi, the Chairman Distribution Committee of the NGOs, said that the distribution the food item was to alleviate the suffering of the needy, especially orphans and widows.

He said that the distribution of the palliative justified the fact the Muslims and Christians are all one big united family in the state.

“Today is a very special day that as we are establishing the fact that Muslims and Christians are all one.

“One of the objectives of the foundations is to ensure that we have a situation in the state where all of us will relate, be treated and accepted as one big happy family.

” Kebbi is one of the most peaceful states in the country, and one may wonder why we have that kind of status.

“It is because, we as Muslims and as Christians have agreed to come together ,work together and accept each other as one.

“In the mind of Malami, religion is a matter of the heart and therefore it is between you and your Creator and there should be no margin line whatsoever between who is who and who is what,” he said.

Malami explained that the initiative was borne out of his passion to alleviate the sufferings of the vulnerable people, especially, widows and orphans in the state, and putting smiles on their faces.

“We are distributing 600 bags of rice to our Christian brothers and sisters as a way of identifying with all of us at Christmas,” he said.