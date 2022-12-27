From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Benin City residents are now set to receive Mr Adewale Mayowa aka Mayorkun on December 30 at the Tarex Lounge, Benin.

Addressing reporters in Benin City, the media consultant, Tarex Lounge and Chief Executive Officer of Surprise Pub, Mr Matthew Oshodin, said the event is geared towards revamping nightlife in the state.

He said the state was once famous for its nightlife but suddenly it became a thing of the past, adding that Mr Lucky Ohimai, CEO, Tarex Lounge, has decided to reignite the fire of entertainment in the state again.

“Tarex Lounge is trying to change the narratives of Benin nightlife.

“So far so good, Tarex has brought 2 Baba aka Tuface Idibia, Eldee Skilz (Odogwu Corner) and Crayon of Marvin Records, DJ Saviora, MC Casino and Edo Pikin.

“What we are trying to do, is to make the Benin people happy.

“On the 30th of December, Mayorkun will be live at Tarex Lounge.

“Tarex Lounge tries to assemble all the best artists all over Nigeria.

“This time around is going to be the biggest and we expected everybody to be there.

“I do not think any club or lounge in Benin has brought someone big as Mayorkun and so, this is why Tarex Lounge is taking the stake higher.

“With this, I believe the Edo people will be happy to see an A-artiste in Benin City,” Oshodin said.