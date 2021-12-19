By Christy Anyanwu and Agatha Emeadi

For inter-state transport operators in Lagos and traders in the Centre of Excellence’s various markets, the Christmas season presents a mixed grill.

For the former, it is time. But not for the latter. That is the telling reality our roving correspondents noted while checking out on the activities of members of both sectors in the week.

An early visit to popular inter-state transport companies at Iyana-Ejigbo, Okota and Cele-Express of the city threw up some surprises.

Families especially mothers and their children had stormed the parks to catch the early birds to their destinations.

Our correspondent heard angry shouts, hot exchanges, questions and counter questions renting the air at some of the parks. The areas were real market places indeed with all the hustling and bustling.

As early as 5:00a.m, managers, ticketing agents and loaders of the companies, all had their hands full.

But amid the rows, our correspondent cornered Mrs Ivie Ekong, a manager of a particular terminal at Iyanna-Ejigbo to know why they were charging fares by far higher than normal.

This is her answer: “Today’s fare to Onitsha, Owerri, Aba costs N13,500 as against N7,500 it used to be.”

But what is the real reason for the increase in fares when there is no increase in petroleum products prices for now, although the Federal Government has announced through the Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari that there is a planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products in 2022. He said a liter of petrol or PMS will sell between N320 and N340.

But Ekong disclosed that the increase during the Yuletide is a business strategy as old as the Christmas festivity itself.

According to her, “even commuters themselves always know about the surge and get prepared for it.

“But as a manager, I can make some adjustments especially when I see a family of four to five passengers. I can give a discount to the children, but their parents will pay the full fare.”

Our correspondent observed that right now, road transportation is almost competing with air transportation in terms of costs. With rising fares at the Yuletide, families are left in the lurch. One of such families was that of Adolphus Chikwendu who arrived at one of the terminals highly disappointed because of the hike in fares.

The Chikwendu family was not alone in their challenge. There were many other families who were in their shoes because they could not afford the fares.

On that morning, some passengers were seen gathered in circles discussing the usual hike in fares at Yuletide. Some blamed the act on the greed of the transport operators, some on the state of the economy, poor governance and policies while others thought that the practice has been an old practice by transport industry operators.

The owner and Chief Executive Officer of Libra Motors Ltd, Eghosa Odoruyi, told our correspondent that apart from the high cost of new vehicles, it had become common practice for transporters to hike fares during the Christmas because people do not travel from the East to Lagos during the season. The pressure is from the cities to the rural communities especially from Lagos to the East. So, any vehicle that departs Lagos must go and come back with money meant for double road expenses. The driver who will do Lagos to the East with full passenger load may come back to Lagos without any passengers.

“Any vehicle that departs from Lagos terminal to the East must collect at least N35, 000 or more as road expenses. That money must be doubled for the driver to go and come back, and that is the reason there is hike in transportation fares during the Yuletide.

“Of recent, it became outrageous because of the cost of spare parts and vehicles.

“Fares from Lagos to Onitsha, Owerri and Aba were raised to N13-N15,000 per passenger depending on the choice of vehicles the passengers want to board.

“Some of the vehicles are fully air-conditioned, while some are not. It depends on the choice of the travellers and the one they can afford, although the difference is not more than N2, 500.”

Odoruyi also blamed the situation on the present challenge in the economy, saying:

“Another reason we hike fares is the present economic situation that has affected the transportation industry beyond expectation. No one will deny knowledge of the dollar exchange rate. For instance, in the month of March, 2020, the cost of a Toyota Hiace bus was N24.3million. The price later rose to N48million before it was reduced to N45.5million.

“Again, a fairly-used Grade 1 engine also known as (Tokunbo engine) we used to purchase for NI.8million is now N2.7million, even as it might be a fake one. The spare parts of these vehicles sky-rocketed badly, yet they are not easy to see in the market.”

Odoruyi said that the effect of the price shift had not started to manifest yet as most transport companies did not buy new vehicles for the season.

“Most transporters did not pay for new vehicles for the season. Ordinarily, towards the ‘Ember months’ transporters usually bring in new vehicles to operate the season without hitches on the road. The new vehicles normally complement the rush period and still work through the year when the pressure would have reduced. Now, transporters are scared because of the harsh economic situation in the country.

“For me, if the prices of these vehicles and their parts did not come down, the situation would get worse.

“For a transporter to raise over N40million to purchase just one vehicle, is outrageous. Under the current cost of ticketing, that vehicle cannot raise the money in three years.

“The situation became terrible because when fares go up, the margin might not be dreadful, but the current fares are very appalling.

“It is the same reason some transporters go for old ‘China products’ which have been in the store for some time, although some were sold at old rate, but by the time new Chinese Hiace products are introduced into the market, their price will still be high. Bringing in China products gives concern because of the way they are constructed. I tried their buses myself and failed woefully. That almost collapsed my business that is why I stick with Toyota products only,” he said.

Why one then wonders what will become the fate of the common man who must make travels by road, Odoruyi said:

“The answer remains with the Federal Government.”

And for those who are travelling, this is the season of shopping.

In the past, the focus was on buying, giving and receiving gifts to friends, families and loved ones, but in this year’s Christmas emphasis for most families is more on shopping for foodstuff rather than gifts and clothing.

One other interesting feature of the season is the dominance of the digital space and e-Commerce platforms.

It was observed that buyers these days are shopping from the comfort of their homes, buying from online stores rather than going to the major markets to get goods and other commodities

Now, people “sit in the comfort of their homes and make orders online. It’s no gainsaying that lots of people are trooping out of online stores with bags of rice, groundnut oil, noodles, and cartons of soft drinks, among other household equipment,” said Kate Adigun, who noted that she also did all her shopping for the Yuletide that way.

A buyer who came to the online warehouse to pick up varieties of purchases for Christmas told Sunday Sun that shopping online is more conducive.

“You stay in your home and all the family members make the choice of what they want, then you make an order.

“We found out it’s cheaper because most of the online sites are on Christmas sales at the moment. Last month, we bought more than enough during the Black Friday deals online. Now, going to the open market is tiring and stressful,” he said.

But a visit to Balogun, Idumota market on Thursday showed a red flag on this year’s Christmas shopping.

Yes, there was a whole lot of human traffic in the markets, yet the sellers kept complaining that they were not making sales.

Balogun and Idumota markets are known for sales of clothing, shoes, accessories, hair extension, Christmas decorations and hampers.

From the first week in December, the areas ring with consumers of these items.

Sunday Sun spoke with a jewellery merchant, Alhaja Tayo, and her response was that the market was “slow this year.”

In fact, at that time, this reporter was the only person in her shop on that fateful afternoon buying a few items while speaking with the shop keeper.

In the past, this particular shop was always brimming with customers who came to buy accessories for the Yuletide celebration.

“Maybe by next week, they would start coming to shop for jewellery,” Alhaja Tayo hoped.

Her pessimism simply underlined the reality that buyers were not coming forth as usual.

At Universal Hair, a hair outfit, Oyindamola Adigun, sales/media manager, said people were not really buying hair accessories as they used to. “I can even say before the festive period, people are buying more than now.

“You can see us sitting down; we don’t really have much to do unlike last year; even when we had the COVID-19 pandemic going on, people still came to buy. But this year, we don’t know what is happening. People are still buying, but not as much as they used to in the past.”

A look at the surroundings indicated that nothing much was happening really. On a good day, this particular building used to be a beehive for all hair wholesalers and retailers who want to have the best and a taste for fine hair for any occasion.

Traders from neighbouring West African countries were usually around to buy goods.

“Business is dull this week; maybe next week would be better,” Adigun said.

Iya Nimota sells assorted laces. She simply said that people are not buying. “You can see I’m just sitting down here all alone. Customers come around to price the goods and you don’t see them buying,” she lamented.

Madam Cecilia Njoku sells children’s wears at Idumota market. She said people were buying, but not really like in the years past.

“The prices are high because of the exchange rates. Outfits from Turkey, US, UK, China are really exorbitant. But some parents still want their children to look good at Christmas, so they go ahead to make purchases, but not like in previous years.”

Our correspondent gathered that even rice sellers in the markets are complaining about low patronage. According to Chukka, a trader in Lawanson market, the market has been dull.

“People are not buying. It’s just as if nothing is happening. This is 3:00p.m, yet the few people that walked in here were just buying rice in Derica cups. Maybe they would start real Christmas shopping next week,” he reasoned.

At Ijora market, Madam Loveth Mbachu, sells poultry. She disclosed that prices were expensive and the consumers were really complaining.

According to her, a carton of orobo is now N22,000, while a carton of Turkey goes for N24,000.

“People come around, ask for prices and leave, except people who really want to make purchases. They are the ones buying.”

Waxing rather biblical, she said when there’s a casting down, there’s a lifting up. Some people will come and complain that things are too costly, yet they still buy what they want to buy.”