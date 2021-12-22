By Chinenye Anuforo

Christmas has come early for students and staff of Kaydel Group of Schools, Ikorodu, Lagos, as MTN gifted them with 10 new laptops and 10 hynet modems with 128 gigabytes of data in each modem. This came as a result of the victory of one of its students, Akinyele Ademoyegun, at the 2021 edition of the MTN mPulse spelling bee competition.

Akinyele emerged winner out of over 13,000 participants in the 2021 edition winning a N2 million scholarship grant, a laptop, a smartphone, mPulse goody bag, and Nestle products with his school Kaydel Comprehensive College receiving 10 laptops and 10 Hynet modems from MTN.

Mrs. Ayodele Adunni, the Proprietress, Kaydel Group of Schools stated the importance of the gadgets to the school, “It will enable the students to know the importance of computers. We had some, now we have more. We are very lucky”.

Mrs Grace Adedipe, school administrator, Kaydel Group of Schools, expressed her delight at receiving the gadgets which she said came at a crucial time for the school, “We had just planned to remove all the old computers that we have at the beginning of the year. Just as we were planning to buy, this news came to us. We are very happy because that money that we would have spent on buying new computers will be spent on another thing to equip the school.”