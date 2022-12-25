From Gyang Bere Jos

Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Barr Caleb Mutfwang (BCM) has exhibited a sterling leadership quality that shows “there is love in sharing”, and admonished believers to share what they have with the less privileged persons in society to celebrate Christmas.

Barr. Mutfwang disclosed this yesterday during the presentation of Christmas gifts made up of over 3,000 chickens, organized by the member representing Jos South Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Dalyop Fom Gwottson, popularly known as “Banga”.

Barr Mutfwang, in the spirit of Christmas also presented cash donations to the widows, youths, and the aged to celebrate the season.

He encouraged people to exhibit the true qualities of the Lord Jesus Christ which include among others, love, forgiveness, humility, compassion, patience, and self-control during the Christmas celebration.

Barr Mutfwang applauded the people of Jos South for showing exemplary leadership over the years in PDP and urged them to remain firm and unshakable in their resolve to support the party during the 2023 General Elections.

He urged the people to be conscious of those who are working secretly or openly to divide their voting strength and advised them to shun such individuals as PDP is the only competent and safest platform that protects and guarantees the prosperity of Plateau citizens.

He prayed to God Almighty to keep the aged, widows, and youths in good health and sustain them throughout 2023 for a greater celebration when he assumes office as the next Governor of Plateau State.

Member representing Jos South State Constituency, Hon Dalyop Fom Gwottson has organized the Christmas programme for widows for 11 years.

Those who attended the life-transforming event included the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, Hon Josephine Piyo; Member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom in the House of Representatives, and PDP senatorial candidate (Plateau North), Hon Simon Mwadkwon; and PDP candidates for various State constituencies among others.