The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Dec. 26 as well as Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 as public holidays for Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, announced this on Thursday in Abuja through a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah.

Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the 2019 Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He enjoined all Christians to live by the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ.

According to him, those virtues hinge on compassion, patience, peace, humility, righteousness and love for one another.

The minister said that living by them would guarantee an atmosphere of peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola said that the determination of government toward peace and security would engender inflow of foreign direct investment, thereby revitalising the nation’s economy.

He said it would also improve employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the country.

The minister expressed confidence that 2020 would be a breakthrough year for all Nigerians.

He assured that the Federal Government, under the “visionary leadership’’ of President Muhammadu Buhari, would make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

The minister urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria and admonished all citizens to remain focused and determined as well as to continue to persist in displaying love for one another.

He said that with patience and perseverance the current security challenges would be overcome.

“With love for one another, hard work, selfless service, patience and patriotism, Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations,’’ Aregbesola said.

He wished Nigerians a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations. (NAN)