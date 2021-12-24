From John Adams, Minna

The people’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Niger State chapter, has described as worrisome the rising cost of living and the growing level of Insecurity under the current All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

In a Christmas and new year massage to the Christian community in the state, and all over the world, signed by the state Chairman of the party, Mallam Tanko Beji, a copy which was made available to Saturday Sun on Friday, said the current security situation in the state calls for a serious concern as Christians mark the birthday of Jesus Christ.

Beji in the massage said “The PDP notes with heartache, the hard life, deprivations, sufferings, killings, maiming and general insecurity being suffered by every Nigerlites and Nigerians in General at the chagrin of the PDP and solace, ineffective and inept carelessness of the APC”.

According to him, “It is more painful when the situation is accentuated by hopelessness and lack of visionary, compassionate leadership”.

He however claimed that “In the past, the PDP will give salary bonuses, food relieves and subsidy on almost everything”, adding that “Today, all that is gone and replaced with high food prices, bad infrastructure, insecurity and joblessness”.

Beji pointed out that Nigeria has risen from the Happiest people on Earth under PDP to becoming the Poverty Capital of the world under APC, stressing that “This cannot be”.

He nevertheless maintained that “As Christians world over Celebrate Christmas, while welcoming a New year 2022, Nigerlites and Nigeria must come together in unity to usher in a new competent Government of competent people with visionary and purposeful hindsight in 2023”.

He added further that “The PDP while wishing everyone a happy Christmas, calls on all to unite in prayers and be vigilant, respect law and order and remain hopeful that a day is coming in the horizon, when hope shall be restored, tears will dry, and smiles shall return to Nigerians as one Nation, under God”.