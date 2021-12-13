From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The President of Christ Apostolic Church (Nigeria & Overseas), Pastor Samuel Oladele has likened the present days especially in Nigeria to time of King Herod the great when Jesus Christ was born.

Oladele stated this in Ibadan church’s headquarters over the weekend in his Christmas message during this year’s Christmas Carol titled “nine lessons”.

According to the cleric, the present day is characterized with ritualism, wickedness from our political leaders. He added that present Nigerian government promised change which is not feasible but tasked Christians to rather believe in God and not political leaders.

Taking his sermon which was titled ‘the birth of Jesus in the days of Herod’, from Matthew 2: 1, Oladele said: ” As birth of Jesus is celebrated by billions of people globally, the celebration should not only be about sharing of foods and drinks but know whom you’re celebrating.

“Before the birth of Jesus Christ, mankind fell in the Garden of Eden. People provided themselves artificial Paradise after they have lost the one in the Garden of Eden. Political conquest, education and other products of civilization evolved but world still not a better place until Jesus came.

“Jesus was birthed during the era of Herod the Great, but his greatness was in the sight of men because no great is greatness indeed if it’s not good in the sight of God. Herod was incarnation of wickedness and evil. This was Herod that killed members of his family and kids. And when he died, he died unsong and passed away with bloodshed and unmourned.

“The King Herod day is likened to the present day when idolatry is practised where people are killed for ritual purposes.

“But Jesus Christ came, died for our sins over 2000 years. He is the only one who can save and deliver us from sins and evils of this world. We should allow Him into our lives to save us.

“As Jesus was born in the days of Herod, he can still be born into our hearts. 2000 years ago, He was born in a manger but today, He can be born in our hearts”, Pastor Oladele preached.

