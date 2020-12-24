From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says that it has deployed over 700 officers and men to churches and recreational centres across the state to curb insecurity during the Christmas season.

Spokesman DSC Hamza Adamu Illeila made the announcement in a press statement issued to our correspondent in Sokoto.

According to Hamza, ‘the Sokoto Command of NSCDC under the leadership of CC Umar Musa Bala has deployed 700 officers and men to all the churches and religious centres in the state.

‘The deployment consists of uniform and non-uniform officers who will be actively on patrol and intelligence gathering before, during and after Christmas and New year celebrations.’

The statement also said, while addressing officers and men in the command: ‘The Commandant charged all to be alive to their responsibilities and operated within the mandate of the corps as enshrined in the act.’

He also urged all officers to discharge duties with all sense of integrity and humility.

While wishing the Christian faithful a happy and peaceful festivities, the statement further said the commandant urges them to be law-abiding and cooperate with all the security formations in the state to ensure sustainable maintenance of peace and order.