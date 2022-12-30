From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Senior Special Assistant to the Edo State governor, Matthew Oshodin and Chief Executive Officer, Surprise Pub, yesterday, commended the governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki for improving on the security network of the state.

He gave the commendation in Benin when addressing newsmen ahead of the December 30 Tarex Lounge event.

Mr. Oshodin said, when yuletide is approaching, citizens of the state were always apprehensive as many have lost their valuables to armed robbers and burglars stressing that since the governor assumed office as the Chief Security Officer of the state, they can now go to beds with their two eyes closed.

Oshodin said the setting up of the Edo Security Network (ESN) and assistance to other security agencies by the governor, have made the state a choice place to do business.

Speaking on the forthcoming event where Mr. Adewale Mayowa aka Mayorkun will be performing life, Oshodin who doubles as Chairman, Event Consultant to Mr. Lucky Ohimai, CEO, Tarex Lounge, said Mr Ohimai has decided to key into the peace and strong security network of the state to reignite the fire of entertainment in the state again.

“Tarex Lounge is trying to change the narratives of Benin nightlife.

” So far so good, Tarex has brought Tuface Idibia, Eldee Skilz (Odogwu Corner) and Crayon of Marvin Records.

“What we are trying to do, is to make the Benin people happy.

“On the 30th of December, Mayorkun will be life on Tarex Lounge.

“Tarex Lounge tries to assemble all the best all over Nigeria.

“This time around, is going to be the biggest and we expected everybody to be there.

“I do not think any club or lounge in Benin has brought someone big as Mayorkun and so, this is why Tarex Lounge is taking the stake higher.

“With this, I believe the Edo people will be happy to see an A-artiste in Benin City”, Oshodin said .

The SSA said this is the only way they can contribute their quota to job creation in the state by revamping the hospitality business in the state through nightlife.

He thanked the governor for his good work in the state and promised to always join hands with him to move it forward.