From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,500 of its personnel to various strategic locations to forestall crises.

This is even as the command reassured residents of the state of adequate security of lives and property before, during and after the celebrations.

State Commandant Mr Olatundun Olayinka said the personnel were deployed to different strategic locations across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

He informed that the deployed personnel comprising of the Armed Squad, Quick Response Team, Rapid Response Squad, Agro Rangers, Counter Terrorism Unit, the Special Female Squad and plain cloth personnel amongst others were deployed to flash points, black spots and other essential areas to protect critical national assets and infrastructure, mount surveillance around worship and recreational centres and to patrol already marked black spots in the state as measures to curtail the pressures usually associated with the Christmas season.

“We are combat and tactically ready to combat any form of insecurity in the state at this festive period. We all are aware that this week, we shall experience a large influx of people into the state. These holiday seekers will be a mixed crowd of innocent and criminally minded people trying to profit from the exodus. We shall not let our guard down as we are battle ready for any troublemaker in the state.

“Also, the coastal area and our waterways are not left out. Our Marine Unit with the assistance of the Nigeria Navy Forward Base, Igbokoda are stationed to police the coastal part of the state” Olatundun assured.

He cautioned the personnel against any form of laxity and unprofessional conduct in the discharge of their duty during this festive period as the people are counting on the Corps to ensure a hitch-free celebration.