Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has admonished Christians in particular to embrace peace, harmony and tolerance of one another at this festive season, according to the teachings of the Lord Jesus.

The Governor, in his Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase maintained that the yearly commemoration of the birth of Jesus signifies the immeasurable love of God for humankind.

He on behalf of his family and the Government, joined millions of Benue people and other Nigerians in celebrating the birth of the Saviour, Jesus Christ even as enjoined Benue people to go about their normal activities without the fear of molestation as his administration has taken proactive measures in collaboration with security agencies to guarantee a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to the rule of law, due process, transparency and accountability.

“The Governor says the 2020 Budget which he presented to the Benue State House of Assembly last month tagged ‘Budget of Advancement, Growth and Development’, focuses on raising the standard of living at the grassroots through economic growth and human capital development.

“He gives assurance that the present administration will not relent in the efforts it is making by constructing rural roads, health and school facilities, electrification, water supply and provision of other critical infrastructure in various communities of the state.

The statement added that, “Governor Ortom once more returns glory to Almighty God for giving him the grace to lead the state and for providing his administration with the wisdom and capacity to confront security and economic challenges.

“He appreciates the entire people of the state, particularly workers for their understanding and the cordial relationship between the government and labour unions.

Governor Ortom also promised to sustain the payment of regular salaries while the state sources funds to clear the arrears.