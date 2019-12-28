Is it time to update your dress collection? This season is all about statement sleeves, fun fabrics and taking it back in time to the ’80s. Loud pops of colour, versatile designs and edgy silhouettes will keep your ensembles fresh and funky, and they are a perfect blend of day-to-night options. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next shopping spree, keep these trendy frocks in mind!

Pleated maxi dresses

Take a dress for formal events and put a casual spin on them with these pleated maxis. Choose from a gown with oversized sleeves or with none at all; you can wear these stunning pieces to the office or a wedding. Complete this look with a pair of barely-there dress shoes, or keep it laid back in sneakers of ankle booties.

Ruffled layered maxi dress

Feminine and stylish, these ruffled dresses are a timeless and trendy choice for a summer’s day. Featuring a long skirt that hits your ankles, it’s a flirty and fresh style that you can wear to any occasion. From brunch to a garden party, these frocks are the perfect item of clothing for the season.

Multi-colour sequin mini dresses

Brighten the world in a stunning sequin mini. This multi-coloured style is perfect for a semi-formal daytime event or a fun night out. When the temperature drops, opt for a turtleneck dress with long sleeves. If you’re ready to go all out, take a page out of the ‘80s book with oversized shoulders and a deep V-cut neckline. These outfits look best with minimal accessories and a pair of slinky stilettos. With an ensemble this funky, you’ll be a walking party everywhere you go.

Others to incorporate in your wardrobe are sheer bottom dress, puff sleeve dresses, metallic dresses, poncho and cape dresses, asymmetric pop colour dress, black feather detail, and shirt dresses.