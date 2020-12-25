From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the Christmas and Yuletide celebrations to rekindle hope and trust in God’s divine intervention in the affairs of the country.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said though the alleged failures of the current administration have led to excruciating, widespread economic hardship and worsened insecurity, Christmas rekindles faith that all hope is not lost for the country.

The PDP lamented that with the prevailing economic circumstances, most families have nothing to celebrate with, while many are in deep mourning over their losses from rising escalated insecurity nationwide.

“Nevertheless, we must keep hope alive and find strength in God’s unfailing intervention as demonstrated with the gift of salvation in the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ.

‘Indeed, Christmas offers us a great lesson as a nation that no matter how long darkness, characterized by violence, oppression, economic repression, hunger, abuse of rights, disregard to the need of the people, and widespread corruption, as we have witnessed in the last five years, may appear to dominate, salvation will surely come as exemplified in the birth of the saviour.”

Let’s seek God’s face for mercy –Secondus

National Chairman of the PDP said all Nigerians should turn to God and seek his mercy for solution to our challenges.

Prince Secondus noted that in truth all of us have fallen short before God and a period like Christmas provides ample opportunity to return to him in deep supplications.

In a statement from his media office signed by Ike Abonyi, Prince Secondus noted that the birth of the messiah which we celebrate at this time opens the window for us sinners to commune with our creator for restitution of our lost glory as a nation.

He remarked that the reason for this season which is the coming into this World of the messiah entails that we try to clean up ourselves to meet him because his birth at Christmas brought hope to humanity.

Promote peaceful co-existence, pray for Nigeria ceaselessly –Kalu

Former Abia governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, enjoined Nigerians to promote peaceful co-existence and pray for Nigeria ceaselessly.

He said the unity and peace of the country should be considered paramount by every citizen.

Kalu, in a Christmas message urged Christians to continue to pray for Nigeria, stressing that the well-being of the country will culminate in the realisation of the dream of every individual.

Describing the festive season as a period to show love and sacrifice for others, Kalu urged the people to embrace peace and unity during and after the festivities, adding that Nigeria is better off as an indivisible and united entity.

While calling on privileged Nigerians to support the downtrodden during this season, he promised to sustain his good works for his constituents, stressing that the political class must prioritise the welfare of the people.

“As we mark yet another christmas, we express our sincere appreciation to God for the gift of life.

“This season calls for spiritual re-birth and sober reflection as individuals and as a people.

“We must shun acts that are capable of polarizing the country.

“Nigeria as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation is blessed.

“To reap the gains of the heterogeneous nature of the country, we must uphold the unity of the country for the sake of national well being. As we celebrate with family, friends and associates, we must not forget the fact that COVID-19 is real. Let us abide by the rules and regulations of the federal government in response to COVID-19 pandemic as we mark christmas.”

Kalu wished Nigerians a fun-filled and hitch-free christmas celebration.

Adhere to teachings, manner of Jesus –Tinubu

Former Lagos governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in his message, urged Nigerians to adhere to the teachings and manner of Jesus to uplift themselves and nation.

“With the emergence of the coronavirus, 2020 has been as a plane flying through turbulent skies, a year that has raised challenges like no other year has. Yet, by the grace of God, we have persevered and shall continue to move forward.

“As we give thanks to God for His mercies, we do not and cannot forget those who we have lost for they were our brothers and sisters, they have been our friends and neighbours, they were important and loved members of our national family.

“More so than in most prior years, we are thankful for Christmas Day for the spirit and teachings of Jesus Christ provide a precious gift unto us. If we but use this gift wisely in our relationships with one another we shall emerge from this turbulent storm a better and more just nation, a more compassionate people with a more hopeful future.

“In normal times, Christmas offers Nigerians of all faiths an opportunity to gather with family and friends to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Unfortunately, I must beseech you to forgo such large gatherings this year for the sake of our collective health. In its essence, Christmas is a celebration of life and this year we best celebrate life by doing what we must do to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this terrible virus.

“Yet we also must take solace in the fact that nothing, not even this virus, can rob us of the spirit of Christmas and the hope and brotherly love it represents. Despite all that we have gone through, let kindness reign during this period. Let us place in our hearts and minds the commitment to be more tolerant and less judgmental of our fellow man.

“Let us put in our heart how we can help those who are without instead of blaming people for the situation in which they find themselves. Give those who currently lack kindness not criticism; give them bread and meat, not bitterness and despair. COVID came to steal much from us. But if we act in the spirit of Jesus, we shall defeat this disease and the other ills it seeks to impose on us.

“As the pressures of this year try to push us low, we must adhere to the teachings and manner of Jesus to uplift ourselves and this great nation. By doing so, we not only celebrate the birth of Jesus, we celebrate his life and the divine reason he came to live among us.”